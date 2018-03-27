Spanish man held at Delhi airport with live bullet in bag

Carlos J was going through the security checks at the Indira Gandhi International airport yesterday when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected a "bullet-like object" in his luggage, a force official said

A Spanish man has been arrested after being caught at the Delhi airport with a live bullet in his bag, an official said today. Carlos J was going through the security checks at the Indira Gandhi International airport yesterday when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected a "bullet-like object" in his luggage, a force official said. "A live bullet was recovered from his bag. Carlos J was handed over to the police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the ammunition. The police arrested him," he said.

The man was supposed to take a flight to Hyderabad, he said. In a separate incident at the same airport, three men were apprehended by the CISF security personnel yesterday for allegedly using a forged ticket to enter the airport. The three men were apprehended when they were found roaming suspiciously inside the Terminal-3 (T3) building of the IGI airport, the official said.

The three told security personnel that they entered the terminal to see off their friend, who was travelling to Abu Dhabi, he said. They used a cancelled ticket of Goa to enter the airport.

