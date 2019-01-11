Spanish police arrest 28 tennis players connected to fixing

tennis

"The suspects bribed professional players to guarantee predetermined results and used the identities of thousands of citizens to bet on the pre-arranged games," Europol, which supported the Spanish operations, said

Representational picture

Spanish authorities arrested 83 people, including 28 professional tennis players, suspected of being involved in a bribery and match fixing scheme linked to an Armenian organised crime gang, Spain's police and Europol said yesterday.

Authorities launched the operation, codenamed Bitures, in 2017 when the Tennis Integrity Unit, an anti-corruption body, flagged irregular activities in the ITF Futures and Challengers tournaments. One of the suspects participated in the last US Open.

"The suspects bribed professional players to guarantee predetermined results and used the identities of thousands of citizens to bet on the pre-arranged games," Europol, which supported the Spanish operations, said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever