Spanish Super Cup: Toni Kroos wonder goal from corner helps Real Madrid beat Valencia

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): Toni Kroos scored a wonder goal straight from a corner as Real Madrid beat Valencia 3-1 on Wednesday to reach the final of the controversial Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Kroos caught Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech napping with a brilliant, instinctive strike before Isco made it two and Luka Modric added a classy third from a curling finish with the outside of his foot. After two superb goals, the only shame was more fans were not there to see them given the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium appeared only a little more than half full. The official attendance was given as 40,877 out of a capacity of 62,345.

Dani Parejo scored a late Valencia penalty, but Madrid advance to Sunday's final where they will meet the winner of Thursday's second semi-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. "I'm happy with the whole performance," said Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. "For the goal of Isco, because maybe he needed that, the genius of Kroos and then something that only Modric can do. But it is a semi-final, we haven't won anything yet," he added.



A video grab of Real Madrid's Toni Kroos taking a corner kick against Valencia; Kroos catches Valencia 'keeper Domenech napping as the ball sails into the net

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde had said earlier on Wednesday that he preferred the traditional format of this competition, that pitted the La Liga champions against the winners of the Copa del Rey in a match in Spain in August. Under those rules, Real Madrid, who finished third in the league last term and failed to reach the final of the cup would not even have qualified, but they now have the chance to win their first trophy of the season, possibly against Barca in a Clasico final.

