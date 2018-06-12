Search

Spanish teen driver Andreas Perez Manresa dies in moto accident

Jun 12, 2018, 08:47 IST | AFP

"After yesterday's incident during the Moto3 World Championship race at the Barcelona-Catalonia circuit we regret to announce the death of Andreas Perez Manresa," organisers said

Spanish teen moto hope Andreas Perez, 14, died Monday from severe injuries sustained in a crash Sunday in a junior world championships race at the Montmelo outside Barcelona, organisers said.

"After yesterday's incident during the Moto3 World Championship race at the Barcelona-Catalonia circuit we regret to announce the death of Andreas Perez Manresa," organisers said. Perez crashed on a bend and was airlifted to hospital with serious brain injuries.

