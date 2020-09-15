Spare me! Abhishek Bachchan says no to Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha Season 5

A diehard fan requested Neha Dhupia to feature Abhishek Bachchan as a guest on her podcast #NoFilterNeha. "He's one of the wittiest celebrities and would love to hear him," Junior B's admirer told the actor-anchor on social media.

Dhupia, who has been trying to persuade him to be on her chat show for a while, replied, "I would love that ... and now on popular demand, @juniorbachchan have invited you personally, now inviting you publicly." While turning down the offer, Bachchan quickly replied, "Wit and no filter are two separate things. Baksh dijiye!"

Given the current scene, appearing on a chat show, fielding controversial questions and making candid confessions could prove to be disastrous. For Junior Bachchan, it is better to be safe than sorry.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan is now gearing up for Netflix Original Ludo with Anurag Basu, Disney + Hotstar's The Big Bull, and Bob Biswas, which is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh. Speaking about The Big Bull, the film is touted to be based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the securities scam that happened in 1992. But, the makers have clarified how the film has its original story. In an interview with Hansal Mehta, the director shared with mid-day how the approach is different towards the film.

The story will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial market between 1990 and 2000 and will be directed by Kookie Gulati. Ajay Devgn bankrolls it. The Big Bull was originally supposed to release in cinemas on October 25 this year, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic that led to the lockdown, it's now arriving on Disney Plus Hotstar soon.

On the other hand, Bob Biswas' story revolves around the life of a fictional character, who was seen as a special character in 2012 thriller, Kahaani. Bob is also known for his trademark line, "Nomoshkar, ek minute". The storyline of Bob Biswas is keeping people intrigued and how. Abhishek, who plays Bob in the film, apparently had to go under insane physical transformation to match the looks of the Bob from Kahaani. Produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma, the film is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Aren't you guys excited to experience Abhishek Bachchan's different on-screen avatars?

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news