Sparsh Pherwani lifts double crown in Maharashtra Billiards and Snooker Championship

Sparsh Pherwani of the Cricket Club of India (CCI) has lifted a coveted double crown in the Maharashtra Billiards and Snooker Championship for juniors. The young cueist, who is India's No. 2 in both formats, had a direct entry to the two `Super' finals and on both occasions he defeated the Radio Club's Rayaan Razmi, who had finished as Maharashtra No. 1 in the State Selection Tournaments.

In the snooker final, Pherwani quelled a spirited challenge from a determined Rayaan to snatch a tight 3-2 win in the best-of-five frame contest. Sparsh completed a well-deserved 119-4, 58-84, 53-47, 35-72, 72-26 victory. The billiards final was also a close affair in which the more consistent Pherwani overcome Rayaan 545-391 in a two- hour contest.

