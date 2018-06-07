Sparsh Pherwani lifts double crown in Maharashtra Billiards and Snooker Championship
In the snooker final, Pherwani quelled a spirited challenge from a determined Rayaan to snatch a tight 3-2 win in the best-of-five frame contest
Representational picture
Sparsh Pherwani of the Cricket Club of India (CCI) has lifted a coveted double crown in the Maharashtra Billiards and Snooker Championship for juniors. The young cueist, who is India's No. 2 in both formats, had a direct entry to the two `Super' finals and on both occasions he defeated the Radio Club's Rayaan Razmi, who had finished as Maharashtra No. 1 in the State Selection Tournaments.
In the snooker final, Pherwani quelled a spirited challenge from a determined Rayaan to snatch a tight 3-2 win in the best-of-five frame contest. Sparsh completed a well-deserved 119-4, 58-84, 53-47, 35-72, 72-26 victory. The billiards final was also a close affair in which the more consistent Pherwani overcome Rayaan 545-391 in a two- hour contest.
Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Harbhajan Singh gets candid about cricket and his personal life