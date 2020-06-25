Speak up and let people help you heal: Television celebs speak on mental health and depression

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide left us in shock. The actor was said to be suffering from depression. This has led to celebs and netizens talk about mental health and depression once again, because somewhere we all failed, as a society. Talking can give good results as far as depression is concerned, self-healing or seeking professional help are some other ways. Here are some celebs sharing their opinion on mental health and depression, and how one can help people heal.

Jhanvi Sethi

As a professional who works with mental well-being my experience on the issue of depression is that we are all just scared. But it's ok to be sad, scared, vulnerable, and feel all your emotions. It's important to realise that you can get help to process your emotions. I also feel it starts with awareness and then actually getting help. Help those who are around you. Realise how they feel and help them heal.

Amit Sarin

We are what we think and not who we think we are. Our thoughts emanate a certain feeling which leads to emotions. Thoughts are very powerful and if we allow it to be negative then it leads to adverse behavioural, psycological and health outcomes. Think positive, see positive and be positive, it seems like a small statement but I can speak for myself that it is very powerful. Being an actor and going through countless rejections - this was the only mantra that kept me going. In that sense, I have seen success and failures too, but I was able to see both as an outcome to efforts and didn't define me as a person. Yes, in India, talking about or dealing with mental wellness is still looked down upon and ignored big time. Just like having a healthy body, mental health/ wellness should be normal and treate or dealt with accordingly.

Arun Mandola

We learnt in school that when health is gone everything is gone but still these days very few people focus on mental health. Depression is very common these days. The biggest reason we feel ashamed of talking about our problems because if not shared to the right person, you will be in a big trouble. Yes it's true that glamour field is glittery and dark and challenging from inside but the truth is every human feels insecure, low and sometimes depressed. Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has shocked everyone including me. I don't have words for this disaster. God had given him a big opportunity and he did a good job. He was everyone's favourite and people loved him very much but the biggest loss is for his family. I can understand what they are going through.

Pranitaa Pandit

I don't think that now depression is a social stigma anymore, atleast in big cities. It is very common because of the kind of lifestyle we live. The kind of pressure we are living in that causes anxiety and everyone must have gone through some kind of anxiety in their life, which is very normal I feel. People feel depressed because of money or relationships but depression is a disease like any other disease and it should treated properly interms of medication. Spread awareness about it and not consider it as a stigma. We have to be kind to ourselves. I feel every industry has a dark side and it's just that we always face the media. We all are humans and we have emotions too. Everyone talks about it after it's done because somewhere down the line we all are fighting with our own problems. Instead of taking it negatively, we should just take it as a lessons. None of us are perfect, so we should stop being so judgemental and should accept things the way they are.

Bhoomika Mirchandani

It is not only with the glamour industry, we come in the limelight because we are celebrities and we are always in front of the media. Everyone is saying Bollywood didn't accept Sushant because of nepotism, but don't you think it happens at normal workplaces too, but that doesn't come to limelight. Depression can be at any age, any industry, no matter how successful you are or how many facilities you have. There are so many cases where there is no reason for depression. Overthinking is depression. To deal with mental health you have to love yourself. You should try to heal yourself don't be dependent on others.

Vijayendra Kumeria

It's sad that in our country depression is not taken seriously and reaching for help is a taboo. It is a serious issue which needs to be addressed. It can happen to anyone but if we talk about actors, it is very difficult for people to even get a clue what an actor or any celebrity is going through in his or her life. Actors are very secretive about their inner feeling as people are ready to make a breaking news about anything and everything, be it personal or professional. In our industry we know thousands of people but finding real friends here is very difficult. Everyone talks about supporting their colleagues, but in reality everybody is busy in their own life making their own careers, having no time for others... The sad truth is some people don't want to work with a person if they get a slightest clue that he/she is dealing with depression, so that their project doesn't suffer or sustain in this very competitive industry. It is inevitably important that as an individual, one takes care of his own mental health and opens up to his near and dear ones and talks about his or her feelings. We must understand that mental health is very important and there is nothing wrong if we go to a counsellor. Spreading this awareness is very important and above all we all need to be sensitive and compassionate with people around us.

Avinash Mujherjee

Yes everybody feels low from time to time in personal and professional life because that's the part of life. Pain, happiness, sorrow, grieve, joy, gratitude, regret, anger, attitude, revenge these are very normal human emotion but I believe pain comes from the exception of future and if it doesn't happen the way you wanted it to be, your mind goes off. Focus on positivity and remove negativity from your future also I would suggest to take care of five closest people around you. Make sure you talk to them everyday just ask them how are you and wait till they say how they actually are and that will really mean a lot for that person. Lastly your parents love you a lot and you owe your life to your parents.

