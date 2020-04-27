Surbhi Bagga recorded the first episode of The Overthink Tank on a mattress; the next 15, on a couch and the third season in a studio. This steady progression, she illustrates to us over a phone call, was a result of attracting 15 lakh listeners over two years. The podcasting industry is witnessing burgeoning growth in the midst of the pandemic. This month, Apple Podcasts announced that they had surpassed one million shows and data from My Podcast Reviews showed that March saw a sharp increase with an addition of over 63,000 new shows. So, if you have been itching to start one yourself, there's no better time than now and drawing from her experience, Bagga has some tips to share.

Draw up a basic plan

Talk about what you really like and what you would enjoy learning more about. Ask your friends about what they'd be interested in learning. Realise that it's important to maintain a listener's interest throughout. You will need a flow at some point, so jot down your thoughts. I require a day of research before each episode and draw up questions for the guests.



Surbhi Bagga

Small beginnings

Start with whatever equipment/device you have at home. Initially, I borrowed a sound recorder and a camera from friends, until I knew I could invest in something more solid. If you don't have a recorder, the Anchor app is good for recording and easy to use.

Being vulnerable

My podcast is based on overthinking and I am overthinking stuff that could be so personal that sometimes it feels strange that I'm outing myself. Initially, I wouldn't open up and give details, thinking I was the only one who thinks this way. This shouldn't be the case — your listeners should feel like you are pals with them.

Keep a bank

You never know when your guests or you could be busy to record as per timelines, so keep a bank ready. And sometimes, when you hear something you've recorded, you will hate it — your voice, the flow or the audio — and it is completely okay to feel that way. Chuck that away and take another chance.

End with a message

Start with an introduction about yourself and move on to the topic under discussion, but reserve the last 10 minutes for summing up the takeaway.

