Speaker admits Opposition's no-trust motion against government

Sumitra Mahajan says discussion and voting on it will take place on Friday

Telugu Desam Party MPs raise slogans at Parliament House on the first day of the monsoon session, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday accepted a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the Narendra Modi government and said that discussion and voting on it will take place on Friday.

Mahajan, who took up the issue after the question hour, said she had received notices from Opposition MPs expressing lack of confidence in the Union Council of Ministers, and that she was duty-bound to put it before the House.

She said Kesineni Srinavas of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was the first to give his no-confidence notice and asked him to move the motion supported by over 50 members, including those from Congress, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party and CPI-M.

Mahajan said the notice has been accepted. She said she would notify the day and time of discussion and voting, but within the stipulated 10 days. However, when the House reassembled post-lunch, the Speaker announced that the discussion and voting on the no-confidence motion would take place on July 20. Question hour would be suspended on the day.

'Who says we don't have the numbers'

The Congress exuded confidence in mustering the required strength for the success of Opposition's no-confidence motion to be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi quipped, "Who said the Opposition doesn't have the numbers?"

TMC seeks deferring no-trust debate

The Trinamool Congress urged the Speaker to defer the discussion on the no-trust motion till Monday saying it had a scheduled programme. However, later outside the House, they said all TMC MPs would attend the debate and participate in the voting on the motion.

