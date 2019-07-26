Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualifies 2 Congress rebels and 1 independent MLA

national

The Speaker would take a decision on the remaining 14 cases in a couple of days.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Thursday disqualified two Congress rebel MLAs and Independent legislator MLA R Shankar, who had resigned from the state cabinet in July, till the end of the term of current House in 2023.

Giving his ruling, the Speaker said he would take a decision on the remaining 14 cases in a "couple of days." Kumar said members cannot contest or get elected to the assembly till the end of the term of the House. He said he was convinced that the resignations by the three members were not voluntary and genuine and he had therefore rejected them and proceeded to disqualify them.

"They have violated the provisions of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law) and therefore are disqualified," he said The speaker's announcement came two days after the Congress-JDS government headed by H D Kumaraswamy collapsed as it lost the trust vote in the assembly in the backdrop of the rebellion by a section of their MLAs.

As Karnataka BJP leaders looked to the central leadership to take a shot at government formation, the party camp here was devoid of any major activity barring internal meetings held by party state unit chief B S Yeddyurappa, who is waiting in the wings for a fourth term as CM. A group of Karnataka BJP leaders, including Jagdish Shettar, Arvind Limbavali, J C Madhuswamy, Basavaraj Bommai, met party chief Amit Shah in Delhi and reportedly discussed the government formation.

