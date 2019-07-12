Speaker promises to take 'just' decision after meeting MLAs

national

K R Ramesh Kumar says before accepting resignations submitted by rebel MLAs he will have to examine whether they are 'voluntary and genuine'

The rebel MLAs met Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar (left) on Thursday evening. File pic

Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar said MLAs who appeared before him on Thursday have given their resignations in the "right format" and he will have to examine whether they are "voluntary and genuine."

"The MLAs had come, they said they want to resign, I said they can give...they asked me to accept it. It cannot be like that. I will have to see whether it is genuine or voluntary and be convinced," Kumar said after meeting the disgruntled legislators. Asserting he will abide by rules, the speaker said he will take a "just decision which may be of convenience to some and inconvenience to some." Meanwhile, sources said the MLAs were returning to Mumbai. Kumar said "the proceedings of today have been video recorded, and will be sent to the Supreme Court Registrar General.

He said "The court has asked me to come to a decision. I have written to them (SC)... I am unable to understand what to decide, as the Constitution says something else. So, I have given them (MLAs) time (to appear before me)." As per the Karnataka Legislature Rules, intended resignation should be "in perfect format," he said. As many as 10 Karnataka rebel MLAs, who were camping in Mumbai, arrived here by two special flights, hours after SC allowed them to meet the Assembly Speaker to convey their decision to resign.

The top court earlier asked the speaker to decide "forthwith" on Thursday about the resignation of 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) coalition MLAs, allowing them to meet him at 6 pm. A Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the decision taken by the speaker has to be intimated on Friday when the court takes up the matter again. The resignation of 16 MLAs (13 from Congress and three from JDS) has pushed the coalition government to the brink of collapse. Two independent MLAs have also withdrawn support to the coalition government.

16

Total no. of Cong and JDS MLAs who have resigned

Oppn protests

Opposition MPs from the Congress, TMC, SP, NCP, RJD and CPI held a protest in Parliament Complex, alleging that the political crises in Karnataka and Goa was a threat to democracy. Hitting out at the BJP, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "This is an assault on Constitution and murder of democracy."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates