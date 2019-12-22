Speaking Of Which starts off with a Classic double

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It turned out to be a momentous day for Ameeta Mehra of the Usha stud farm as the new stallion standing at her farm, Speaking Of Which, opened his account with a Classic double—first winning the Grade 1, Calcutta Indian Oaks [with Rosina], and then an hour later, picking up the StyleCracker Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr 1), at the Mahalaxmi racetrack with Gift Of Grace.

Gift Of Grace, by Speaking Of Which out of Appeasing, was given a confident rider by young David Egan who is enjoying good success in his first stint in India. David Egan jumped smartly with Gift Of Grace to stalk the pace-setter Hunt For Gold [N Evans up] right from the word go.

Hitting the homestretch, David asked Gift Of Grace to assume command, the game filly lengthened her stride to quickly frustrate all her rivals with the sole exception of Cosmic Ray [PS Chouhan up] who thundered onto the scene in the final furlong only to fall short by three parts of a length.

