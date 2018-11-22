Speaking out is almost always a good thing

opinion

The complainant may not always be able to tell what will happen next. There may be nothing next. Yet, it will create awareness. It may stop others from being targetted. It also throws the spotlight on what constitutes harassment

A senior officer of the Mumbai police has stated that a 'Sanskari' actor has been booked under section 376 of IPC (rape) on the basis of a written complaint filed by a survivor in October. This comes in the wake of the ongoing #MeToo movement, where the survivor had accused the actor of rape and written about her ordeal in a Facebook post.

This case is being followed with huge interest given the profile of the accused and the survivor involved. It was also one of the more shocking cases of the #MeToo movement. This case has seen the accused being booked. One cannot predict what happens next, but this is a tangible outcome of the complaint. Survivors are often asked the purpose of speaking out.

Those who want to talk about their ordeal or stories are also told that nothing is going to happen to the one accused. Or, they are asked what they wish to achieve by talking about want they went through and calling out the person. We have to understand the movement. It is not just about action against the accused.

There may not be 'tangible' action against the person being called out, though when the complainant is right, we would wish there is. The complainant may not always be able to tell what will happen next. There may be nothing next. Yet, it will create awareness. It may stop others from being targetted. It also throws the spotlight on what constitutes harassment.

It may take different forms. Finally, it may bring some closure to the survivor. We cannot expect a gameplan from a survivor as some people call it, or results at least in most people's interpretation of results it is solid action. We cannot take that as a given. Let that, however, not deter those targeted. Speaking out when it is the truth is enough. It should be.

