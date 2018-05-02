Special counsel Mueller gives list of questions to Donald Trump's lawyers

The NYT obtained a list of the questions, which range from Trump's motivations for firing FBI Director James Comey a year ago to contacts Trump's campaign had with Russians



Robert Mueller. File pic

Special counsel Robert Mueller has given a list of almost four dozen questions to lawyers for President Donald Trump as part of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether Trump obstructed justice, according to a report published in The New York Times.

The NYT obtained a list of the questions, which range from Trump's motivations for firing FBI Director James Comey a year ago to contacts Trump's campaign had with Russians.

Many of the questions centre on the obstruction issue, including his reaction to Attorney General Jeff Sessions' recusal from the Russia probe. The queries also touch on Trump's businesses and his discussions with his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, about a possible Moscow real estate deal. The questions also touch on the Russian meddling and whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin in any way.