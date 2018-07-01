Special court summons Vijay Mallya on August 27

Special judge MS Azmi, dealing with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases, issued the notice to Mallya after taking cognisance of the second ED charge sheet filed

Vijay Mallya

A special PMLA court has summoned beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya to appear before it on August 27 on the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking action against him under the fugitive economic offenders ordinance in the over Rs 9,000 crore bank fraud case.

Special judge MS Azmi, dealing with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases, issued the notice to Mallya after taking cognisance of the second ED charge sheet filed against him recently and a subsequent application by it on June 22 seeking a fugitive economic offenders tag.

This is the first time that action has been initiated under the ordinance recently promulgated by the Modi government to deal with fugitive bank loan defaulters. The agency has also sought immediate confiscation of assets worth around Rs 12,500 crore of Mallya and other fugitive economic offenders, they said.

If Mallya does not appear before the court, he risks being declared a fugitive economic offender, besides properties linked to him being confiscated. The court had earlier issued non-bailable warrants against the beleaguered businessman in the two cases filed by the ED.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever