Special day a short film by Prashant Singh and Ajay Shivan is winning hearts at film festivals

The trend of digital media and short films are becoming new entertainment of the town. The upcoming short film Special Day starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Sheeba Chaddha, directed by Ajay Shivan and produced by Prashant Singh is winning hearts at various film festivals.

This short film has already bagged awards internationally. The film had won at Tagore international film festivals 2020 under two categories -Best film on women & debut filmmaker award and at Cult Critic Awards 2020 for Outstanding achievement award. The film was the finalist at New York movie award 2020 and semi-finalist at Couch film festival 2020.The film had been officially selected at 10th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2020, Rome Prisma independent awards 2020, Lake view international film festival 2020, Jaipur film world 2020 and Filmerra international film festival 2020. The film had also been nominated as short film of the year.

Under the production of Ek Rupaiya Productions the film is written by Prativa Archana Rathi, directed by Ajay Shivan and produced by Prashant Singh. Mayur Nagpal has given the music, cinematography by Chetan Shinde and editing by Tushar Shivan.

The film is about a bond between a son and a mother. Ved Mehra is all prepared up for his birthday, he has planned his day with his friends. Malti Mehra had also planned something and is also excited about his birthday. She surprises Ved with an expected gift and that makes Ved realize that it’s his mom’s special day too.

The casts have done justice with the story and sometimes we also never realize the importance of our parents who takes all the efforts for our happiness. The bond between a son and a mother can never be expressed in words. It can only be felt. The emotional yet inspiring story in this modern era is all one need. The music and song will definitely left you with teary eyes.

The producer Prashant Singh quoted I did this film in loving memory of my Mother, when they got the story, it was so heart touching. I immediately got connected. The cast have done a fabulous job. Sheeba ji is a one take artist and Shantanu is also great actor .The chemistry between the two has very well defined the bond between a mother and a son. The film is quite emotional. We often left the ones in our celebrations and enjoyment because of whom we are in this world. Sometimes we also never realize the importance of our parents who takes all the efforts for our happiness. The bond between a son and a mother can never be expressed in words. It can only be felt. The emotional yet inspiring story in this modern era is all one need. The music and song will definitely left you with teary eyes. The viewers will connect with the story and is a must watch. This film is really close to my heart.We have left no stone unturned to make this short feature film a special one. We will soon release the film soon on digital platform.

