Special edition iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus available for purchase in India

The special edition (PRODUCT) RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available in 64GB and 256GB variants, starting at Rs 67,940, through Apple authorised resellers

The special edition of Apple's RED iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will be available for purchase in India from Friday. The RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available in 64GB and 256GB variants through Apple authorised resellers. The smartphones are priced from Rs 67,940 onward.

The 64GB version of iPhone 8 will cost Rs 67,940 while 128GB variant will be available for Rs 81,500. The 64GB variant of iPhone 8 Plus will cost Rs 77,560 while the 256GB model will cost Rs 91,110. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus features Retina HD display and the Next-Gen A11 Bionic chip. iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-MP cameras and introduces Portrait mode. Both the devices will come with iOS 11.

Earlier this month, Apple launched iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in red colour globally as part of its partnership with (PRODUCT) RED, an advocacy group dedicated to combating HIV/AIDS in Africa.

Since partnering with (RED) in 2006, Apple has donated more than $160 million to the Global Fund, serving as the organisation's largest corporate donor.

"This special edition (PRODUCT) RED iPhone features a stunning red and black colour combination and also offers customers the opportunity to make an impact in fighting the spread of HIV and AIDS," Greg Joswiak, Apple's Vice President of Product Marketing, earlier said in a statement.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS)

