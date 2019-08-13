Special Eid for Jammu and Kashmir batsman Wasim Khan

cricket

Jammu & Kashmir batsman scores 43-ball 69 to help India beat Pakistan by eight wickets in last league match of Physical Disability T20 World Series in Worcestershire

India's Wasim Khan (left) and Kunal Phanase at the Kidderminister Cricket Club

Opening batsman Wasim Khan celebrated Eid yesterday with a man of the match-winning performance as the Indian team beat Pakistan by eight wickets in their last league match of the Physical Disability T20 World Series at Kidderminister Cricket Club in Worcestershire, England yesterday.

Chasing Pakistan's 150 for seven, Wasim top-scored with a 43-ball 69 (6x6, 4x4) and was ably assisted by fellow opener Kunal Phanase (55 not out off 47 balls). The duo put on an impressive 125-run stand in just 12.5 overs to set the foundation for a significant win.

India achieved the target in 17.1 overs and entered today's final, where they will play the winner of England v Afghanistan.

Extraspecial knock

The knock is extraspecial considering Wasim, who hails from Anantnag in strife-torn Jammu and Kashmir, has been unable to get in touch with his parents back home for the last 10 days.

"I've been unable to speak to my parents for the last 10 days since all communication systems — mobile, landlines, internet — have been shut in J&K following the scrapping of the Article 370. Today is a very special day for us, it's Eid, and I was hoping to speak to them but the communication channels remain suspended. I'm very disappointed," Wasim, told mid-day over the phone from England yesterday.

It's obviously been tough for the cricketer to focus on his game at a time when his personal life is tense.

"Given the situation back home [parts of J&K have been under constant curfew], it's tough to concentrate on the cricket here, but thanks to my teammates and coaches for supporting and encouraging me throughout. It's all possible because of the passion for this game. I hope and pray that everyone at home is fine and that the phone lines open up soon," added Wasim.

Positive intent

Phanase hailed Wasim for his positive intent against the Pakistan bowling attack. "Initially, it was difficult to score, but Wasim took the initiative with some big hits and that helped take off some of the pressure," said Phanase, who hit five fours during his unbeaten half-century.

Earlier, India skipper and pacer Vikrant Keni took two for 20, while accurate throws by India's Ravindra Sante, Jithendra Nagaraju and Anish Rajan ensured three Pakistan batsmen were run-out.

