Special Investigation Team formed to probe CBSE paper leak

Representational Pic

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged leak of Central Board of School Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 examination papers. The SIT has been formed after the CBSE registered two cases with the Crime Branch.

According to media reports, Special Commissioner of Police R.P. Upadhayay said that the SIT team will be headed by by Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar and will also have other rank officers in the probe.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Crime Branch is conducting raids at various locations in the capital regarding the same case.

The examination for Class 12 Economics paper was held on March 26 and the exam for Class 10 Maths was conducted earlier today, hours before the CBSE announced its decision to re-conduct the two examinations.

Earlier in the day, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar said that a new system would be put in place to ensure no leaks take place.

Meanwhile, the Joint Commissioner of Police-Crime and Special Commissioner of Police-Crime conducted a meeting with Delhi Commissioner of Police (DCP) over the CBSE Class X and XII paper leak issue.

The CBSE decided to conduct a re-examination for the Class X Maths and Class XII Economics papers over the same issue.

On March 26, Class XII CBSE students were left appalled following the rumours of their Economics paper being leaked on social media hours before the examination. However, the board denied any leak.

A similar incident occurred on March 15 when several students had received copies of CBSE Accountancy paper on WhatsApp, hours before their exam. The matter came to light after Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia received a copy of the "leaked" paper.

Exams for both Class X and Class XII began from March 5 and over 28 lakh students are appearing for the same.

CBSE students appeared for the Class 10 Mathematics paper on Wednesday, while the Class 12 Economics exam was held on March 26.

