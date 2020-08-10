Special Mail Express trains shall continue to run, says Ministry of Railways

A letter issued by Chief Passenger Traffic Manager, Eastern Railway, Kolkata went viral on social media claiming that local and all other trains across the country would remain shut till September 30. After the letter had gone viral, the Indian Railways issued a clarification stating that it was incorrect and that no new circular has been issued by the Ministry of Railways.

Some section of media is reporting that Railways has cancelled all regular trains till 30th September. This is not correct. No new circular has been issued by Ministry of Railways.



Special Mail Express trains shall continue to run. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 10, 2020

A number of social media accounts and prominent newspapers carried the update as a newsbreak and after the clarification was issued, the same newspapers called it fake and published the clarification. "There is no new notification issued by the Ministry of Railways," Central Railway's chief public relations officer clarified.

An official social media clarification issued by the Ministry of Railways stated, "Some section of media is reporting that Railways has cancelled all regular trains till 30th September. This is not correct. No new circular has been issued by Ministry of Railways. Special Mail Express trains shall continue to run."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news