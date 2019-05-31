Special Olympics Bharat Youth Summit 2019 concluded in Noida

national

Noida: Special Olympics Bharat hosted a 3-day national Youth Summit from May 28-30, 2019 at Amity University, Noida to address the need and importance of creating an inclusive society for all. Over 180 youth participated from 22 states in the summit that was led by a resource team comprising leaders from the Special Olympics International, Special Olympics Asia Pacific, Amity University UP Noida and Special Olympics Bharat. Anjum Chopra, former Indian women cricket captain, and Air Marshal Denzil Keelor along with many other dignitaries graced the occasion.

The Youth Summit began with understanding and analysing the current scenario of Unified schools in India. Through various workshops, group activities and panel discussions, the summit focused on bringing together youth leaders – people with and without intellectual disability to come up with a plan for increasing inclusion in their respective schools or communities through Unified Sport, inclusive youth leadership, or other elements of Youth Engagement. The activities were largely led by unified pairs who further stressed on the importance of nurturing unified schools in the country and the urgency to train people to become the change agents of inclusion in their home communities.

Over the three days, Youth leaders received tools and resources to lead projects for social impact and inclusion through Unified Sport in their schools and communities while adult leaders learned how best to grow and enrich youth engagement in their respective regions. On the concluding day of the summit, the National Youth Council was announced followed by a unified skit and a panel discussion to address the importance of engaging youth in promoting inclusion. Having successfully achieved the goal of creating a proactive Youth Activation Committee of the NCR SO Bharat will announce a National Youth Council (composed of youth leaders from all over India) of 15 members to spread the movement all over India, bringing more youth to join in through the youth.

The Panel discussion witnessed an exchange of thoughts and perceptions on Inclusion and how each can affect it, expressed by eminent persons from diverse backgrounds. The panelist included:

Alexandra Westerbeek, Chief Communications UNICEF

Ashish Shah, CEO, Delhi Dynamos Football Club

Debayan Sen, Sr Asst Editor, ESPN

Madhu Lamba, CEO, Aruna Abhey Oswal Trust

Neha Singh, CSR, Herbalife Nutrition

Special Olympics Bharat is a National Sports Federation having a presence across all the States and Union Territories of India. SO Bharat is accredited by Special Olympics Inc, Washington, USA to conduct Special Olympics Programs all over India. Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement using sport, health, education and leadership programs every day around the world to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities. Founded in 1968, and celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, the Special Olympics movement has grown to more than 5 million athletes and Unified partners.

