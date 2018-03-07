Special programme to boost 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' drive in Rajasthan

Under the "Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao" programme, the prayer meetings in Rajasthan schools will include discussions on healthy nutrition, an official said on Tuesday



Representation pic

Under the "Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao" programme, the prayer meetings in Rajasthan schools will include discussions on healthy nutrition, an official said on Tuesday. According to Rajasthan Minister of State for Education Vasudev Devanani, these discussions will ensure that girls studying in schools are aware of nutrition-related issues.

Teachers will have to update about the nutrition being given to the students from time to time, he added. He informed that instructions have been given to the education authorities for organising various programmes on recitations in connection with "Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao" in the school prayer meetings.

Instructions have also been issued for organising quiz competitions on health-related issues during prayer meetings in schools on March 8 - the International Women's Day. This initiative aims at spreading awareness on girl students' health, he added. Devanani further informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme to be organised in Jhunjhunu will be broadcast in all schools from 1.00 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. on March 8, especially for students of classes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11.

Education Secretary Nareshpal Gangwar on Tuesday organised a video conference with the District Education Officers and Additional District Coordinators from all districts of the state. During this conference, he instructed the officials to organise various programmes in the districts under the "Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao" programme.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever