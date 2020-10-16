Special public prosecutor in Ashwini Gore-Bidre murder yet to be paid

Pradeep Gharat, a Senior Counsellor and Special Public Prosecutor in the murder case of Assistant Police Inspector Ashwini Gore-Bidre has not been paid ever since he took up the case. Gharat was appointed by the Maharashtra government after the family of the slain cop suggested his name.

Gharat, who has been appearing in the case since May 2019, hasn't got his remuneration yet and has threatened to quit the case.

Ashwini Gore-Bidre, an assistant police inspector and resident of Navi Mumbai was allegedly killed by senior police inspector Abhay Kurundkar and his three associates on April 11, 2016. The trial in the offence has been going on at Panvel Sessions Court and charges have been framed against all the accused.

Gharat, in January 2020, had written to the Navi Mumbai police about his payment issue and payment as per his seniority. He had also threatened to stop appearing before the court if he was not paid. The government then wrote back to him stating that all his issues would be resolved.

"But things haven't changed since January 2020. Forget revised remuneration, they haven't even paid the due amount. This is highly unprofessional behaviour by the Navi Mumbai police as well as the Home Department" said Gharat. "It's been 17 months since I have taken charge of the case. I am tired of asking for payment now," he added.

DCP (Crime) Pravinkumar Patil said, "We had sent the bills for the remuneration of Advocate Gharat, but when the issue of his revised remuneration was raised, we decided to send revised bills to the government. The bills have been sanctioned and he will get it as soon as possible".

Raju Gore, the husband of the slain cop, said, "Since the beginning of the case, we are witnessing some or the other loophole in the working of the Navi Mumbai police and the Home Department. A senior advocate like Pradeep Gharat having to wait 17 months for his payment is proof of it. I strongly believe neither government nor Navi Mumbai police wants this case to be heard smoothly and swiftly."

