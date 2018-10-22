Special show of vintage cars and bikes draws enthusiasts to New Delhi

national

As many as 50 vintage and classic cars along with eight vintage motorbikes were displayed by their respective owners as part of the special event.

Vintage cars at New Delhi

An army of vintage cars and bikes drove into the Statesman House in New Delhi on October 21, 2018 for a special event to kickstart the preparations for the annual Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally, which is organised by the Vintage Car Club of India along with The Statesman.

The event was held from 10 am to 2 pm at the Statesman House, which is located on Barakhamba Road in New Delhi. Among the vintage and classic cars were a 1932 Bentley, a 1939 Lagonda, a 1932 Fiat, two 1936 Rolls Royce, a 1939 Mercedes Roadster, a 1966 Jaguar and a 1964 Ford Mustang. The oldest car in the stable was an olive green Austin from 1926.

The owner, Awini Ambu, said that the 1926 Austin was originally registered in undivided Bihar and was imported and owned by the head of the technical college in Ranchi. It later ended up in the south. Ambu said that his father purchased the car in the 1960s while holidaying in Nilgiris and drove it all the way up north. The car had been part of early rallies organised by The Statesman. A 98cc Parachute and a 500cc Swift Hand-Gear from 1908 were among the vintage bikes.

Vintage car lovers from across New Delhi and beyond were seen enthusiastically enquire about the cars and their history from the owners. In turn, not only the owners gladly responded to the flood of queries but also showed them the inside of the vehicles.

Welcoming the guests at the event, Ravinder Gupta, Editor of The Statesman, said, “I am so happy and delighted to have this first such get together that the club has organised. For years we have toyed with the idea of having an event other than the rally as part of the rally calendar. It is very gratifying to see the presence of so many cars and especially their owners." Gupta touched an emotional chord with the guests assembled at Statesman House when he said that the cars and their owners "have almost a sentimental attachment (with the venue) going back more than 50 years".

Expressing hope for more such events, Gupta said display of vintage cars at a single venue rather than rallies could be the future because of existing road conditions and traffic travails. Members of the jury, who would rate the vintage cars and bikes, were felicitated on the occasion. The 53rd Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally will be held on February 10, 2019. In the event held last year, cars made around 80 years ago were part of the rally.

About 50 awards were bestowed under four sections. Vintage sections had cars manufactured upto December 31, 1939 as eligible entrants, while in another section Classic cars above 1500 CC and manufactured between 1945 and 1962 were eligible.

