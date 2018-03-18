Special status to Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress to move no-confidence motion

"This House expressed No confidence in the Council of Ministers," read the Motion stated therein. The Opposition party in Andhra Pradesh has been protesting in the Parliament over the issue of granting "Special Category Status" to the state

CM Chandrababu Naidu

The YSR Congress on Sunday gave a notice to the Lok Sabha General-Secretary seeking to move a no-confidence motion in the Lower House on March 19 against the Centre for its refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh. "Under Rule 198(B) of chapter XVII of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in Lok Sabha, I hereby give notice to move the following motion in the House on 19.03.2018," party leader YV Subba Reddy said in a letter.

"This House expressed No confidence in the Council of Ministers," read the Motion stated therein. The Opposition party in Andhra Pradesh has been protesting in the Parliament over the issue of granting "Special Category Status" to the state. The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) too reached a deadlock with its ally BJP over this issue and ultimately quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition at the Centre on Friday.

