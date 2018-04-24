Special Sub Inspector found hanging from tree in Chennai

The policeman is identified as Joseph was found hanging near Kasimedu Port in Chennai

A Special Sub Inspector was found hanging from tear near Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai on Tuesday morning. The policeman is identified as Joseph was found hanging near Kasimedu Port in Chennai.



A case has been registered under section 174 in Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and investigation is underway.

