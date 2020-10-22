Special treat! Radhe Shyam makers surprise Prabhas fans with a new look on his 41st birthday

On Friday, Prabhas turns 41. As a pre-birthday gift, the makers of Radhe Shyam revealed his look in the bilingual. The romantic drama, co-starring Pooja Hegde, is being shot in Italy. The makers have lined up another surprise for the Baahubali's star's fans on his big day.

'Radheshyam' is suggested to be an epic love story set in Europe. The movie stars Pan India star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead. To mark Pooja Hegde birthday, recently the makers revealed her first look from the movie.

A source shared, "Prabhas has been working a lot during this lockdown, he has gone through a lot of scripts, all from different genres because he wants to further explore the actor in himself. He has been selecting films that will challenge him and help him grow, all his announcements are very different from each other, further proving the scale of versatility that he possesses."

The film shoot was already in progress in Georgia when the pandemic hit and was put on a halt. Recently, the team resumed the shoot again earlier this month and the actors also shared the news on their respective social media handles. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is a multi-lingual romantic period-drama that is expected to release in 2021.

'Radheshyam' will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

