Speeding truck mows down two teenagers in east Delhi

national

They were rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where the two were declared brought dead, said Pankaj Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east).

Representational picture

Two youths were crushed to death while two others sustained injuries after their scooter was hit by a speeding truck in east Delhi's Trilokpuri, police said yesterday. The victims were friends and aged between 18 and 19 years. They are residents of Agra, police said, adding the victims were travelling without helmet.

They were rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where the two were declared brought dead, said Pankaj Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east). The driver fled from the spot after the incident and further investigation is underway, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever