Spend Valentine's Day cooking with your loved one at this workshop

Celebrate Valentine's Day cooking a special meal with your loved one while you amp up your skills at an interesting workshop

Participants will learn how to make salads, main course and desserts

It isn't unusual to bicker with your partner over who's turn it is to cook. Going out, too, can become a bone of contention when it becomes difficult to decide the cuisine. This V-Day, take a break from the squabbles and participate in a cooking workshop where both you and your loved one can pick up a few handy skills around the kitchen.



Rachel Goenka with husband Karan Khetarpal

Hosted by The Sassy Spoon's founder Rachel Goenka and husband Karan Khetarpal, the pre-Valentine's Day cooking workshop hopes to rope in foodie couples and give them the low-down on whipping up salads, main courses and desserts.

Goenka tells us, "We feel it would be fun to do a couple's workshop rather than just a traditional masterclass. Karan doesn't have any culinary training but when we were dating in college, we would often spend time in the kitchen cooking together, usually me cooking and him trying to 'help'," adding that the class comes with the promise of a fun, interactive and intimate experience.

ON February 10, 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm

AT The Sassy Spoon, Express Towers, Nariman Point

CALL 9920003500

COST Rs 1000 to Rs 2,500

