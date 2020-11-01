SPF constable dies as service rifle misfires

A 31-year-old Special Protection Force (SPF) constable on duty here died on Sunday when his service weapon allegedly misfired, police said.

The incident occurred at around 7 am when the constable was on sentry duty at a building housing the currency chest of a public sector bank in Ranigunj area, they said.

The constable died on the spot when the Self Loading Rifle (SLR) allegedly went off accidentally and the bullet pierced his chin.

Three other police personnel, who were inside the security post of the building, on hearing the gunshot came out and found him dead, they added.

As per the statement of in-charge of the security post the constable died due to misfire.

A case was registered.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever