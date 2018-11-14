SPG Cricket Academy trials on November 16

cricket

Representational picture

Shivaji Park Gymkhana Cricket Academy will be conducting selection trials for boys U-12, 14 and 16 at the gymkhana ground in Dadar on November 16 from 10 am onwards.

Selections will be purely on merit and there will be no coaching fees for selected players. Interested players should report in their whites and must carry reisdential and age proof documents.

