Spicejet crew falls during push-back in Bengaluru airport

national

Following the incident, the Bombardier Q400 aircraft was taken back to the bay and the airline deplaned the injured crew for treatment and the same plane departed for Mangaluru at 8.45 am

In a freak accident, a cabin crew of a Mangaluru-bound Spicejet flight from Bengaluru was injured on Friday when she fell down during the push back of the aircraft. This prompted Bombardier Q400 aircraft to be taken back to the bay and the airline deplaned the injured crew for treatment and the same plane departed for Mangaluru at 8.45 am.

Confirming the incident, the airlines said, "A crew member of flight SG 1035 operating on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route fell down during the push-back and sustained injuries."

The plane was then taken back to the bay and the flight departed for its destination at 8.45 am.

"During push back, a cabin crew suffered a minor bruise. As a precaution, the pilot decided to take the aircraft back to the bay," the airline said, adding the plane took off with a new crew member.

Also Read: SpiceJet flight carrying 40 passengers hits technical snag; lands soon after take-off

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates