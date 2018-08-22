Search

SpiceJet to launch 6 new flights from October

Aug 22, 2018, 20:59 IST | IANS

SpiceJet is the first airline in the country to introduce a daily direct flight on the Guwahati-Patna route

SpiceJet to launch 6 new flights from October
Representational Image

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it will launch six new daily direct flights on both domestic and international routes from October.

"SpiceJet is the first airline in the country to introduce a daily direct flight on the Guwahati-Patna route.

"The airline is also introducing daily direct flights on the domestic sector of Hyderabad-Guwahati and the international route of Hyderabad-Bangkok," the airline said in a statement.

According to the company, the inaugural fare on the domestic routes starts from Rs 3,099 and the international route of Hyderabad-Bangkok for the "to and fro journey" from Rs 9,999 and Rs 8,299, respectively.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

national news

Mumbai: 4 people killed as building in Dadar catches fire

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK