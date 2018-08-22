SpiceJet to launch 6 new flights from October

national

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it will launch six new daily direct flights on both domestic and international routes from October.

"SpiceJet is the first airline in the country to introduce a daily direct flight on the Guwahati-Patna route.

"The airline is also introducing daily direct flights on the domestic sector of Hyderabad-Guwahati and the international route of Hyderabad-Bangkok," the airline said in a statement.

According to the company, the inaugural fare on the domestic routes starts from Rs 3,099 and the international route of Hyderabad-Bangkok for the "to and fro journey" from Rs 9,999 and Rs 8,299, respectively.

