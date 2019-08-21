SpiceJet to shift entire operations at Mumbai to Terminal 2 from October 1

national

Beginning October 1, SpiceJet's entire operations (passenger and cargo) at Mumbai Airport will be consolidated at Terminal 2, said Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh

Gurugram (Haryana): Known to be as a low-cost airline, SpiceJet will shift its entire Mumbai operations to Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from October 1, 2019. The airline currently operates 150 daily flights connecting Mumbai.

In a statement, Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said, "Beginning October 1, SpiceJet's entire operations (passenger and cargo) at Mumbai Airport will be consolidated at Terminal 2. A single terminal operation will not just help SpiceJet substantially cut down its costs but provide our passengers a seamless and smooth travel experience as they transit between domestic and international flights at one of the country's busiest airports."

SpiceJet has announced 78 new flights connecting Mumbai in the past four months. It now flies from Mumbai to domestic to a host of new cities like Madurai, Jammu (via Srinagar), Dehradun, Guwahati, Jaipur, Amritsar, Mangalore, Coimbatore and Belagavi as well as international hotspots such as Jeddah, Dhaka, Riyadh, Hong Kong and Bangkok.

In the national capital of India, SpiceJet will shift all its operation from T2 to T3 from September 5, 2019. The shift is to pave the way for infrastructure enhancement of T2 after which its capacity will increase from 15 million passengers per annum to 18 million passengers per annum.

Overall, SpiceJet operates 550 average daily flights to 62 destinations, including 52 domestic and 10 international ones. The airline has a fleet of 77 Boeing 737, 32 Bombardier Q-400s and three B737 freighters.

