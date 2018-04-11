SpiceJet to start direct flights from Hubli to Chennai and Hyderabad

With the addition of Hubli-Chennai and Hubli-Hyderabad UDAN routes, SpiceJet airline will operate six daily UDAN flights

Bringing Hubli in Karnataka under the civil aviation network, SpiceJet on Wednesday announced the launch of direct flights from Chennai and Hyderabad under the Centre's regional connectivity scheme, UDAN. Direct flight services from Hubli to Chennai and Hyderabad will be operational from May 14, the airline said in a statement today.

SpiceJet also said it will also connect Hubli with key metro cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai. The airline was awarded Hubli under the second round of regional connectivity programme. With the addition of Hubli-Chennai and Hubli-Hyderabad UDAN routes, the airline will operate six daily UDAN flights.

Under the regional connectivity scheme last year, the airline launched services on the Mumbai-Porbandar, Mumbai-Kandla, Jaipur-Jaisalmer and Hyderabad-Puducherry routes.

