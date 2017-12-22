Spices rule steady in listless trade

An overall steady trend was witnessed in an otherwise listless spices market in Mumbai on Friday due to lack of demand amid adequate stocks position

An overall steady trend was witnessed in an otherwise listless spices market in Mumbai on Friday due to lack of demand amid adequate stocks position. Following are today's closing rates (in Rs with previous rates in brackets):

Black pepper (per kg) 450/550 (450/550), ginger unbleached (per kg) 125 (125), copra office Alappuzha (per quintal) 14,200 (14,200), copra office Kozhikode (per quintal) 14,100 (14,100), copra Rajapur Mumbai (per quintal) 17,500 (17,500), copra edible Mumbai (per quintal) 15,800 (15,800).