Spider-Man: Far From Home collects Rs 10.05 crore on day 1 in India

hollywood

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home has opened to rave reviews and amazing box office collections. The superhero flick has raked in a whopping Rs 10.05 crore net on its first day in India.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

After Avengers: Endgame, it's like superhero movies really took off in India. More and more people across the country have started following Hollywood superhero film series, and they want more of such films released here.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home, which released on July 4 in India, has opened to rave reviews and amazing box office collections. The superhero flick has raked in a whopping Rs 10.05 crore net on its first day in India. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the BO collections. He wrote, "#Hollywood continues to consolidate its presence in India... #SpiderManFarFromHome casts its web at the BO... Embarks on a flying start... Thu Rs 10.05 cr Nett BOC [1945 screens]. India biz. All versions. Gross BOC: Rs 12.10 cr. #SpiderMan"

#Hollywood continues to consolidate its presence in India... #SpiderManFarFromHome casts its web at the BO... Embarks on a flying start... Thu â¹ 10.05 cr Nett BOC [1945 screens]. India biz. All versions. Gross BOC: â¹ 12.10 cr. #SpiderMan — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2019

Even after opening only in 1,945 screens in India, as compared to the 2,845 screens that Avengers: Endgame opened in, Spider-Man: Far From Home has done quite well, considering it was a non-holiday release (Thursday), and has competition from the 2019 World Cup.

#SpiderManFarFromHome highlights...

â­ï¸ Non-holiday release [Thu]

â­ï¸ Opens in double digits [â¹ 10.05 cr] NBOC

â­ï¸ Biggest opener in the #SpiderMan franchise

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2019

The Jon Watts directorial follows the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, which ended with the death of Iron Man, essayed by the enigmatic Robert Downey Jr. The trailer of the film shows how Holland as Peter Parker and Spider-Man is dealing with the death of Iron Man/Tony Stark.

Meanwhile, Bollywood's very own Kabir Singh has been doing exceptionally well at the box office and has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KabirSingh continues to flex its muscles at the BO... Packs a solid total... Will emerge highest grossing #Hindi film [2019] in Week 3... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr, Thu 6.72 cr. Total: Rs 213.20 cr. India biz."

#KabirSingh continues to flex its muscles at the BO... Packs a solid total... Will emerge highest grossing #Hindi film [2019] in Week 3... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr, Thu 6.72 cr. Total: â¹ 213.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2019

Also read: Spider-Man: Far From Home Movie Review - Entertaining, but not exactly memorable!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates