Spider-Man: Far From Home's first is gripping; Check it out

hollywood

Spider-Man: Far From Home's trailer gives the first look at Jake Gyllenhaal as the villain Mysterio after he confirmed his role in the superhero film last December

Tom Holland swings back into action as Peter Parker in the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home. The clip gives the first look at Jake Gyllenhaal as the villain Mysterio after he confirmed his role in the superhero film last December.

The footage shows Parker and his friends travelling to Europe for the summer and offers up a glimpse of scenes set in London, including an explosion on Tower Bridge, as well as in Venice.

It also shows the first meeting between Parker and Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, while Zendaya reprises her Spider-Man: Homecoming role as Michelle. Apart from Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal the film also stars Zendaya, Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smudlers to name few

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released in India on July 5, 2019.

