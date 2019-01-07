Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse wins Best Animated Feature at Golden Globes

hollywood

The film was helmed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman and is only the third time since the category was introduced in 2007 that wasn't awarded to a film from Disney or Pixar

Best motion picture animated winner for "Spiderman into the Spider Verse director Peter Ramsey (3rd from R) with co-directors and producers pose with the trophy during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Pic/AFP

The other nominations this year included Incredibles 2, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Isle of Dogs and Mirai, The Hollywood Reporter wrote. The film centres on the African-American/Puerto Rican Brooklyn teen Miles Morales as Spider-Man and has been well received for its fresh story and visual style.

Earlier winners of the award since its introduction include How to Train Your Dragon 2 and The Adventures of TinTin.

