Spike Lee pays tribute to Prince at Oscars

Spike Lee. Pic/AFP

Filmmaker Spike Lee had his fashion game on point for the Oscars 2019, where he paid tribute to late music artiste Prince with a gold Prince symbol necklace. The necklace was framed in diamonds with an opal, and his gold Jordans were commissioned by Michael Jordan.

"I know in my hearts, my brother Prince is watching tonight, singing "It's gonna be a beautiful night'", Lee had posted on Instagram. Lee also wore "Love" and "Hate" rings similar to the iconic ones worn by Radio Raheem in Lee's "Do The Right Thing".

When his film "BlacKkKlansman", which touches upon racism, was announced the winner of the Best Adapted Screenplay, Lee said: "The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let us all mobilise, let's all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate."

