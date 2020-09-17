Spin the pinwheel online

When friends Shouger Merchant Doshi, Aditi Kapur and Ragini Vakil got together to start the Pinwheel Project back in 2017, their aim was to host an exhibition that was curated by mothers for mothers. "The goal was to bring great quality products to the forefront by gathering them together under one roof, where mothers could be educated about various products and services in the market, so they can make informed decisions for their children," shares Merchant Doshi. Having made a name in offering tailor-made parenting essentials and amenities through six editions in Mumbai and Kolkata, the trio decided to take the pop-up online owing to the pandemic, with the Festive DigiEdit 2020 going live today.



(From left) Ragini Vakil, Aditi Kapur and Shouger Merchant Doshi

Kapur tells us that they have collaborated with over 60 desi brands this time, including Aria + Nica, Mapayah, Mapayah, Seesaw Eyewear, Baby Atelier, The Story Merchants and Paper Crush, spanning categories like apparel, toys, decor, etc, which will go live on their new website. She adds that the decision to go virtual was taken considering we're far more dependent on e-commerce spaces now. "This year has been all kinds of strange, but what it has brought about is the undeniable affliction and need for technology to survive. The e-commerce space has been booming for the past few years, but this year our reliance upon them has increased," she highlights.



A previous edition of the exhibition held in Mumbai

Having interacted with over 12,000 mothers in the past four years, the trio was aware of the kinds of products parents will require this year, as schools and crèches are shut. Bearing that, and the fact that the festive season is around the corner in mind, the exhibition boasts of playful educational kits, draw-able cotton table mats, tablecloths, pillowcases and bags, a host of engaging games, and customised stationery, among other essentials. "We have curated a range of daily wear and festive wear keeping in mind that children will be celebrating Diwali, albeit in a low-key manner. We have a range of masks made by Salt Scout in association with the NGO Child, Relief and You. We have kept in mind the price sensitivity in the market and the fact that children are being home-schooled and will need certain school supplies," adds Vakil. Since caregivers, too, are spending more time at home, the exhibition features a variety of loungewear, jammies, and bedding options. Parents, are you listening?

From September 17 to 20

Log on to www.pinwheelproject.in

