Splitsvilla 12 winner Shrey Mittal tests COVID-positive; shares a post

Shrey Mittal who shared the Splitsvilla 12 trophy along with Priyamvada Kant has tested positive for coronavirus. Shrey, who was one of the most-loved contestants on the season, shared a post on social media informing his fans about testing COVID-positive.

Sharing a note, he wrote, "Stay safe and keep your loved ones safe." The note reads, "Hello, I've tested as COVID positive today. I had been having symptoms since last 2 days (Monday) so I got tested. I'm now under 14 day home isolation..." Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram Stay safe and keep your loved ones safe ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by shrey mittal (@iamshreymittal) onSep 2, 2020 at 9:34am PDT

The model won Splitsvilla 12 in January this year. Since then he has been busy with independent projects. Splitsvilla 12 premiered in August 2019. The reality show was hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha. The runner-ups of the season were Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer.

