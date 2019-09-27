Spoiler Alert: 5 things we loved about Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man

The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar and Gul Panag released on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, and ever since then, people can't stop going gaga over it. From Manoj Bajpayee's comic timings to the thrilling action sequence, The Family Man has lots to offer to the digital content junkies. If you are planning to watch this series, we bring five reasons for you to binge on The Family Man.

ALERT: SPOILERS AHEAD

The middle-class man's dilemma:

Having a job and handling a family was surely easy back then, but now, in this competitive world, every family man has his struggles to lead a middle-class life. This one too is no different! Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Kumar has his hacks to balance out the family drama and office life chaos. The way a working woman juggles hard to get her professional as well as personal life in place, Srikant makes sure to save the city and his marriage. But how far will he be able to juggle the situation without any hiccups? Only time will tell. Srikant ability to handle each and every situation, at work and also at home is relatable.

Jack of all trades:

Every Mumbaikar, to lead a happy life, is well-versed with the term 'jugaad,' (hacks), and that's what Srikant Tiwari does. Be it in playing the role of a 'perfect' father by spoiling kids to act good, or not getting into fights with wife to keep peace in the family, Srikant has his ways to tackle the situation. This doesn't end here, Srikant Tiwari is a dotting father by the day, and also a spy, once he drops his children to their school.

Relatably dramatic scenes:

If one has seen the show, you'll relate to the entire fiasco Srikant Tiwari is going through. The quirk added by the directors will tickle your funny bone. As every office has it's own management issues, this government organised intelligence association too has its nicks and knacks. In one of the episodes, the bomb detector too has to 'adjust' with it's torn suit by reattaching the torn sleeve with duct tape. The Family Man shares the real problems of every other officer facing in their day-to-day life.

Srikant Tiwari, the man of the hour:

Srikant Tiwari, who is an agent working for TASC (Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell), makes catching terrorists so easy with his manipulative talks, is the man of the hour! His back and forth trips to schools for being a perfect parent, to showing off his suave on the field, will not only shock you but leave you in splits. In one of the scenes where he manipulates a terrorist to surrender with the popular mother-is-dead card, is nothing but hilarious.

Social issues with a dash of comedy:

The Family Man, despite being a comedy-driven spy thriller, highlights the Indian issues like a terrorist attack, beef smuggling, and many more. The series will remind you of Homeland and Jack Ryan in bits and parts, but stands tall amidst any other action drama, courtesy: Manoj Bajpayee and his impeccable acting.

The edgy drama thriller series has been created, produced and directed by Raj and DK (Stree, Go Goa Gone, Shor In The City) and marks the digital debut of two-time National Film Award-winning actor, Manoj Bajpayee, along with National Film Award recipient, Priyamani.

