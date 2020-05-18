SPOILER ALERT | Paatal Lok: Six things that make this Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer one hell of a show

Paatal Lok hit the web on May 15, 2020, and people are super curious about it. It's not just the storyline or the characters that will leave you hooked, but the irony of the show that will interest you. Starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee and Swasthika Mukherjee, Paatal Lok is a reflection of Indian society, its social classes, and how hierarchy plays an important role in shaping the lives of the people living in each stratum.

Divided into three categories - Paatal Lok, Dharti Lok and Swarg Lok - the show will make you think deeply about the labels given by society, and its representation in our own world - Hell, Earth, and Heaven. This one has crime, drama, thrill, and to top it all, politics, which actually runs our society.

Spoiler Alert!

The show has already taken over the internet, for all the right reasons, so now let's take a look at six points that make Paatal Lok worth every episode.

The Middle-Class Dilemma:

Jaideep Ahlawat plays Hathiram Choudhary in Paatal Lok

Let's start with Dharti Lok. Also termed as the middle-class, whose sole duty is to survive and keep away from the high-maintenance section of the society, i.e. the Swarg Lok. Heaven has different issues altogether. They have met all of their needs - physiological, safety, love and belongingness, and also enjoy a good status in society, unlike the Dharti Lok, who are stuck between love and esteem.

Storyline:

Niharika Lyra Dutt as Sara Matthews

If you've already binged on this show, you'll relate to what you are about to read. Paatal Lok shines a light on the dark reality of the underprivileged, whose basic necessities of food, clothing, shelter, clean water are at stake. Everyone knows about it, but nobody wants to talk about the elephant in the room. Paatal Lok will let you discuss something really important about our society - the class system.

The story follows four criminals who are wrongly accused of a crime they have not committed, and how everything turns out to be about a casteist and classist society. This show highlights a sociopath, a victim, various criminals, and demi-gods from heaven.

Watch the trailer of Paatal Lok here:

Dialogues:

If you have seen the trailer, it will hit you hard. Not kidding! And Paatal Lok is not for the faint-hearted. Though it's funny in places, its dark humour is not easy for everyone to process. It's a landmine of mythology and folktales, and many are still not aware of our country's myths and legends.

The Cast:

Gul Panag as Jaideep Ahlawat's wife Renu

The cast packs a punch! Jaideep Ahlawat plays the character of a Delhi policeman, whose life has been stuck between domestic fights and cases. Gul Panag, who plays Jaideep's wife, has the kind of character no one will forget. Her homemaker avatar will make you fall in love with her. On the other hand, Swastika Mukherjee too plays the same role, but it becomes easy to differentiate them as two strong women in their own stories, courtesy, the class system. She plays Neeraj Kabi's wife, who is a successful journalist, whose desire to be something for her husband is just a mere desire.

The Fourth Pillar:

Neeraj Kabi plays the role of a journalist Sanjeev Mehra

The media, considered as the fourth pillar of the society, has an important role to play. It connects the audience with its bureaucrats and government officials, who run the country. The thin line between the owners of the fourth pillar and the workers of the same society is shown beautifully. Appalling, yet convincing.

The Scenes:

Abhishek Banerjee as Vishal 'Hathoda' Tyagi

The scenes are ruthlessly beautiful. With blood and gore, cat and mouse chases, daredevil stunts, Paatal Lok takes you back and forth into the story. It's not confusing, all you have to do is connect the dots. The episodes start with small chunks of a backstory about the characters, which will provide you with a gist of what will happen next.

The show is extremely intriguing, has an amazingly talented star cast, is intelligently shot, sharply edited, and no scene will make you feel uninterested.

