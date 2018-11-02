Spoilt for choices

things-to-do

A new set that comedian Sorabh Pant has been working on reviews all the big happenings across India, from web series to Supreme Court judgments in 2018

Sorabh Pant. Pics/Cuckoo Club and Sweta Patra

Sorabh Pant's mother was the first one in the family to have watched Sacred Games, the popular web series that has left a trail of pop culture references like Cukoo ka jadoo and apun hi bhagwan hain, finding their way into memes and Internet lingo. But when Mama Pant gave away a plot twist in front of her unsuspecting son, she didn't know what "spoiler alert" means. "It's funny that she spoiled the show for me and didn't know what a spoiler was," the well-known comedian tells us.

And this became fodder for Pant's latest show titled Spoiler Alert 2018, a set that he has already performed six times in different avatars and which is still, according to him, "a work in progress". For it, Pant will be reviewing films, Supreme Court judgments, and of course, the web series itself, looking back on the year as it enters its last leg. This time, the stand-up artiste has adapted a new format wherein, and ironically enough, he won't be standing. "The momentum is a little different from stand-up. It's not a review per se and more of a sit-down conversation with a lot of audience interaction. It has a vlog-ish feel to it," Pant reveals.



Pant goofs around with fans after a show

Speaking about the issues he will be touching upon, he shares, "Initially, the idea was to focus on just films and television, but I think some part of me can't avoid talking about political content. I will be talking about Sacred Games and censorship related to it, and how the IPL panned out. I tried to write a set on the FIFA World Cup but it just wasn't working out. So, instead, I will discuss the Supreme Court judgments that were passed this year."

Although not sure if the audiences that have been privy to the same set felt tortured or not, Pant jokingly promises a good time adding that the bits on films like Sanju and Race 3, and the web series that started it all, are the parts to look forward to.

ON November 3, 8.30 pm to 10 pm and 10.30 pm to 12 am

AT Canvas Laugh Club, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

Entry Rs 500

