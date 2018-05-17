Sporting Lisbon footballers and staff attacked by gang of thugs

Wearing t-shirts bearing the club's logo the gang broke into Sporting's training ground and went on the rampage, terrorising players and personnel and vandalising dressing rooms



Sporting Lisbon's Dutch star Bas Dost's injured head

A 50-strong gang of hooded men brutally attacked Sporting Lisbon players and officials at training leaving the club in shock and casting doubt over their participation in Sunday's Cup final. Wearing t-shirts bearing the club's logo the gang broke into Sporting's training ground and went on the rampage, terrorising players and personnel and vandalising dressing rooms.

Sporting's Dutch international Bas Dost, the club's top scorer this season, required stitches to his neck. A photograph of his injured head appeared on social media. "It was a distressing situation and we are all shocked," the striker said. The team are meeting their player's union to discuss their reaction which according to domestic media could see them refuse to play in Sunday's Cup final against Desportivo das Aves. Another option is to end their contracts with the club.

