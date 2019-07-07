Sports Authority of Gujarat, Mumbai Customs in summit clash

other-sports

Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG) and Mumbai Customs made it to their maiden appearance in the final of the 8th Hussain Silver Cup at the Maj. Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri, here on Saturday.

In the semi-finals, Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG) and Income Tax Department, Pune shared six goals before SAG forced 3-2 verdict in the ‘shoot out.’ Later, Mumbai Customs downed Mumbai Republicans 2-1 to set up a final date on Sunday.

In a fast-paced late evening second semi-final, Mumbai Customs’ did their opponents in by a great goal by Muthanna B (50th) who slid to connect the cross for the winner. Earlier, Mumbai Customs had Alden D’Souza (9th) score and Mumbai Republicans restore parity when Pranit Naik (44th) scored off a rebound offered by the Customs’ ‘keeper Ravi Rajput.

In the first semi, SAG was held to a 3-3 draw by Income Tax Department, Pune via a last-minute penalty-corner goal scored by Pradeep Mor to push the game into the shootout.

Income Tax opened the scoring through Nitin Kumar (9th), but had Akash Shelar (20th level terms for SAG to sign off the first half on levels.

In the second half, Vikram Singh (38th) gave Income Tax the lead, but once again SAG levelled through Vaibhav Shah (42nd) to make it 2-2.

SAG, then, drove into the lead when Akash Shelar (55th) netted before Pradeep made it 3-3 and force the ‘shoot-out’

The ensuing ‘shoot-out’ was case of so close yet so far. Income Tax began with Pradeep Mor failing his attempt, while Ruchit Patel scored for SAG to make it 1-0.

In the second round, Income Tax levelled via Suraj Shahi, while SAG had Shyam Yadav fail to maintain a 1-1 situation.

The third round had both teams fail to score. For Income Tax, Pawan Saini failed in his attempt and for SAG Akash Shelar did the same. The score read: 1-1.

In the fourth round, Income Tax Department, Pune squandered the ‘second chance’ they received after SAG goalkeeper Yash Gondaliya fouled Dilip Pal which resulted in a ‘penalty-stroke’. Pawan Saini who took the ‘stroke’ squandered the ‘second chance’.

SAG, meanwhile, had Vaibhav Shah score and help his team take a 2-1 lead.

In the final round, Income Tax had Vikram Singh level (2-2), before Sahil Katiyar sealed the game for SAG (3-2).

RESULTS - SEMIFINALS

SF1: Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG): 3, 3 (Akash Shelar 20th; 55th; Vaibhav Shah 42nd; Ruchit Patel, Vaibhav Shah, Sahil Katiyar) b Income Tax Department, Pune: 3, 2 (Nitin Kumar 9th; Vikram Singh 38th; Pradeep Mor 60th; Suraj Shahi, Vikram Singh). HT: 1-1

SF2: Mumbai Customs: 2 (Alden D’Souza 9th; Muthanna B 50th) bt Mumbai Republicans: 1 (Pranit Naik 44th). HT: 1-0

SUNDAY’S FIXTURE

III-Place: Income Tax Department, Pune v Mumbai Republicans – 2.00pm

Final: Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG) v Mumbai Customs – 3.30pm