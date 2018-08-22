Asian Games 2018: Sports-mad Indonesian couple name their child after tournament

other-sports

"We already had a first name for her but didn't have a last name," new father Yordania Denny said, cradling the new arrival in his arms in the front room of their modest house in the north of the city

Abidah Asian Games. Pic/AFP

A sports-mad Indonesian couple have named their new baby 'Asian Games' to mark her arrival as the country kicked off the world's second-biggest multi-sport event.

The little girl — full name Abidah Asian Games — was born about a month early in co-host city Palembang, just hours before Saturday's opening ceremony, her parents said yesterday.

So the parents, who now have three children, drew inspiration from what they regard as an "historic" moment. "Such an event is rare. It only happens every few years. And not to mention that it's in Palembang — it's rare for Palembang to host such an...event."

