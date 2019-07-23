Sports minister assures shooter Rahi Sarnobat help in LWP issue

other-sports

Rahi Sarnobat

Pistol shooter Rahi Sarnobat, who became the first Indian woman shooter to win an individual gold medal (25m pistol) at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, is busy preparing to script history at next year's Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Deputy Collector of Pune though, is a tad disappointed at having to train for the Games on Leave Without Pay (LWP). She has been doing so for a year and a half now. However, there is some good news for Sarnobat. Maharashtra's new sports minister Ashish Shelar has promised to help the pistol champ tide over her troubles.



Former India cricketer and IISM chief Nilesh Kulkarni (left) with State Sports Minister Ashish Shelar at IISM's student induction ceremony

"I believe no sportsperson should face such a situation. And more so, a sportsperson of Rahi's calibre. I will look into the details of this issue and speak to our Chief Minister [Devendra Fadnavis] about it," Shelar, Maharashtra's Minister of School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare, said on the sidelines of the International Institute of Sports Management's (IISM) foundation day at Rangsharda Auditorium in Bandra yesterday when mid-day informed him about Sarnobat's problem.

Recently, Sarnobat had told mid-day that though her seniors at work have been helpful, they are bound by regulations. "My seniors have permitted me to take all the leave I need as I'm actively participating in shooting events and need to practice. But this leave has been without pay. The duration has crossed 18 months. Further, I will need more time to train for the Olympics. I'm hoping for the State govt to intervene and help me get my pending salary," Sarnobat, who qualified for Tokyo 2020 by winning the gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Munich in May, had said recently.

