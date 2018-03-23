Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore wants govt to allow 'extra officials' for Commonwealth Games

This assurance comes after the IOA President Narinder Batra slammed the ministry for raising "unnecessary issues" about the Commonwealth Games contingent



Rathore

Indian Olympic Association yesterday said that Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has assured it to have a re-look at government's policy of not clearing 'extra officials' for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. This assurance comes after the IOA President Narinder Batra slammed the ministry for raising "unnecessary issues" about the Commonwealth Games contingent, asking it to apply the same standards of probity for its own bureaucrats.

The new development could mean that all the 21 'extra officials' named in the list of Indian contingent circulated could be cleared by the ministry to go to Gold Coast at no cost to the government. These extra officials will go at the expense of the respective National Sports Federations, according to Batra. This could also ensure that the parents of star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal accompany them in the CWG. The names of Sindhu's mother Vijaya Pursala and Saina's father Harvir Singh were there in the list circulated by the IOA today. Batra had a telephonic conversation with Rathore, who is currently in Bangalore on an official visit, after the send-off ceremony of the CWG.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever